The social media era taught brands to cede some control of their IP. Generative AI is a new, more complicated test.

OpenAI wants your brand mascot on Sora. What could possibly go wrong?

[Illustration: FC]

BY Jeff Beer

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

When OpenAI launched its text-to-video app Sora in September, there was immediate blowback. To absolutely no one’s surprise, users on the platform had a field day using popular characters in their AI-generated videos, in all sorts of—admittedly creative!—situations. (See OpenAI founder Sam Altman grilling Nintendo’s Pikachu.)

Brands condemned the use of their intellectual property without permission. The Motion Picture Academy called out OpenAI for its blatant copyright violations. Soon after launch, Altman wrote a blog post addressing the issue, stating that Sora would give rightsholders “more granular control” of their IP on the app, adding that in the near future he expected that plenty of brands and content makers would actually welcome the chance to have their characters on the app. He called it a new form of “interactive fan fiction.” 

Well, that day is here. According to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has opened the floodgates and is now in talks with brands about how they can bring their mascots and characters into the app for users to feature in videos.

It’s obvious why OpenAI wants brands to free their mascots. People would love to play in that sandbox with well-known characters. Hell, they’re already doing it.

But, um, what’s in it for the brands? 

