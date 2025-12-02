These young brands are already finding solid footing with their fans

The early stages of building a brand are critical. Beyond identifying their audience, brands also have to connect with them while demonstrating their utility. For the five companies recognized as 2025 Brands That Matter honorees in the on the rise category, in four years or less they have managed to do both those things with aplomb.

Whether it’s Unrivaled’s unique NIL and athletic proposition for WNBA athletes, Scarlett Gasque’s ability to tap into underserved shoppers, or Alan-1’s efforts to give the arcade game an upgrade for avid players, these brands have proven their strengths.

Alan-1

Alan-1 creates arcade and video game products inspired by the 1980s. In the past year, the company has brought back more modern versions of nostalgic games like Asteroids, Berzerk, and Missile Command through a partnership with Atari. In 2024, the company generated $2.1 million in arcade sales by placing them in Disney World and Dave and Buster’s locations. To promote its products, the company has adopted a YouTube strategy that showcases teaser trailers and gameplay breakdowns—to date, the channel has driven more than 500,000 organic views. It has also continued to meet fans where they are, engaging with them on Discord.

Fine’ry

Mass fragrance brand Fine’ry has made a name selling dupes for popular fragrances at a fraction of their price at retailers including Target. To tailor its appeal to customers, the company closely tracks the scents consumers want on social media and creates fragrances quickly based on that data. For example, over the summer, amid the rise of pistachio as a color and flavor, the brand released Pistachio Please, a scent with pistachio and vanilla notes. To appeal to digitally native consumers—who often purchase the fragrances without smelling them first—the brand uses generative AI to quickly create bold campaign imagery across physical and digital assets. Fine’ry also hosted two immersive pop-ups for fans to experience their scents and created digital pop-ups to meet their consumers where they spend time: on Roblox. As a result, one unit of Fine’ry fragrances was sold every 10 seconds in 2024.