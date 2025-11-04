Mazda’s new mark is the 12th flat car logo in half as many years

Japanese auto manufacturer Mazda has released a simplified new logo, and it has bigger implications than your typical brand refresh. It’s indicative of a broader branding —or should we say blanding—trend that’s taking over the car industry.

Mazda Motor Corp. rolled out a new, flatter version of its logo at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in October that did away with the dimensional, beveled silver chrome effect the logomark used to have in favor of a solid black line. The new M mark is more angular, too, evoking a pair of wings that was first introduced in 1997. The company says it designed the flat new logo for improved visibility, especially in digital environments. That also makes it late to the party.

[Images: Mazda]

Yesterday’s bland is today’s car brand

A dozen car brands have flattened their logos in roughly the past half dozen years, and Mazda is now the latest. Toyota did so in 2019; Rolls Royce in 2020; BMW, Cadillac, Kia, Nissan, and Volvo in 2021; Audi and Bugatti in 2022; and Genesis and Jaguar Land Rover in 2023.

[Images: BMW]

Jaguar famously introduced its new, lighter logo with a mix of upper- and lowercase letters in 2024; and this March, Lamborghini toned down the sheen on its bull-and-shield logo. Bentley, which updated its winged B logo in July, kept the chrome look but simplified the mark. It’s not flat, but it’s more minimalist.