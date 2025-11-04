Mazda’s new mark is the 12th flat car logo in half as many years

Japanese auto manufacturer Mazda has released a simplified new logo, and it has bigger implications than your typical brand refresh. It’s indicative of a broader branding—or should we say blanding—trend that’s taking over the car industry.
Mazda Motor Corp. rolled out a new, flatter version of its logo at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in October that did away with the dimensional, beveled silver chrome effect the logomark used to have in favor of a solid black line. The new M mark is more angular, too, evoking a pair of wings that was first introduced in 1997. The company says it designed the flat new logo for improved visibility, especially in digital environments. That also makes it late to the party.
Yesterday’s bland is today’s car brand
A dozen car brands have flattened their logos in roughly the past half dozen years, and Mazda is now the latest. Toyota did so in 2019; Rolls Royce in 2020; BMW, Cadillac, Kia, Nissan, and Volvo in 2021; Audi and Bugatti in 2022; and Genesis and Jaguar Land Rover in 2023.
Jaguar famously introduced its new, lighter logo with a mix of upper- and lowercase letters in 2024; and this March, Lamborghini toned down the sheen on its bull-and-shield logo. Bentley, which updated its winged B logo in July, kept the chrome look but simplified the mark. It’s not flat, but it’s more minimalist.
Overall, a “blanding” and flattening of car branding has swept through the industry years after the trend hit graphic design more broadly. Out are chrome, 3D, skeuomorphic logos designed to look like car badges. In are logos meant to be rendered at small sizes on screens.
Sans serif? It’s electric
Now de-chromed, these new logos are thinner and lighter, and they come as automakers adapt to a more electric future. At the same show where it unveiled its new, flat logo, Mazda also showed off a pair of futuristic-looking hybrid concept cars. Its first EV is expected in 2027.
Graphically, the updated logos of legacy automakers are going up against those of EV newcomers such as Tesla and Rivian, which use sleek, futuristic-style fonts inspired by the typography of 20th-century science fiction, like Blade Runner and Back to the Future II. It’s possible that legacy car brand logos are getting updated to visually signal contemporary relevance in those markets as well.
Ironically, the trend toward flat logos better designed for digital expression comes even as carmakers are getting rid of touchscreens in their vehicles in favor of old-school, analog knobs and dials. As automakers reconsider the screens in car interiors, they may one day reconsider their flat, digital-first logos too. For now, the flat-logo look reigns supreme.
