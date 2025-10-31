A $30,000 American EV is possible. GM just did it

When the new Chevy Bolt arrives early next year, it will start at $29,995, making it one of the most affordable new EVs in the U.S. It’s thousands of dollars cheaper than Tesla’s “affordable” new versions of its Model 3 and Model Y .

It’s also significantly less expensive than the average gas car, and like other EVs, it’s cheaper to operate. GM faces major headwinds with the loss of the $7,500 tax credit for electric cars, and it’s scaled back production plans and cut jobs in response. But the new Bolt is so affordable that it could win over consumers even without the incentive.

“We wanted to get that under-$30,000 number,” says Jeremy Short, chief engineer on GM’s Bolt team.

For Short and his team at GM, achieving that price required some creativity under constraint. Below, Short details how GM kept the price low.