Thank god, Nike is feeling like Nike again

There’s not a more fairy-tale story in business. Nike CEO Elliott Hill began as an intern. Worked about every job imaginable at the company. He left in 2020 shortly after John Donahoe was brought in as CEO from Bain. And then, finding himself retired, and charter member of a silver fox baseball league in Austin, the swoosh boomeranged in from the clouds and Hill hitched a ride back to Beaverton.

Now, after a year at the helm, Hill’s still dealing with Nike’s COVID hangover, brought about (at least in part) by Donahoe, who bolstered profits by selling waves of retro sneakers to people at home, all while reorganizing the core innovation team structure that had made Nike successful for decades. When Hill showed up in 2024, Nike revenue was down 10% yoy. This year, it’s down 9.8%, and Trump’s tariffs took a $1.5 billion bite out of Nike’s net profits. “One point five billion,” fires off Hill’s tongue as we sit together in the swank office at the top of Nike’s Lebron James Innovation Center in Beaverton, OR—a number I don’t feel a need to say aloud that’s clearly been imprinted in his psyche. Following a year of Hill’s media quarantine, I was invited alongside a small group of global journalists to get a peek at what Hill has up his sleeve—and let me be honest in admitting that it felt a little strange to be back so soon. I was just at Nike in March 2024 profiling Donahoe’s swansong when I wrote our Spring cover story.

The campus was a little dead back then; and more than one executive seemed to be biting their tongue. Keep in mind, most of Nike leadership is a collection of people who’ve been there for decades (often 20 and 30 years). They have an earned ownership of Nike’s POV, like a family sharing kitchen cabinets. And I don’t think it’s just the endless buffets of salmon and vegan lox Nike plowed on the press talking: Campus did feel more energized. Interviews felt less guarded. But more so, Nike’s new product lines are genuinely more exciting than about anything that’s come out of Nike for years. Nike didn’t invite us here for a casual photo opp; it is quite intentionally seeding its own turnaround narrative. The company has something to prove to fans and shareholders alike—namely, that it can still innovate. But it’s making a strong case that it can. From its Project Amplify exoskeleton-in-a-shoe, to Nike Mind brain-hacking footwear, to a new inflatable jacket called Project Milano, to recycled fabrics known as Aero-FIT that are 2x more breathable, every big new idea out of Nike looks more promising than another Dunk colorway.

Here are my four big takeaways on what is going on at Nike, and where the company is going next.