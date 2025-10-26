Ikea just made a mini bed for your phone

It’s a well-known fact that phone time before bed makes it harder to sleep. Studies show that a nighttime scroll keeps your brain active, delays REM sleep, and may even disrupt your circadian rhythm. Now, Ikea has created an unusual solution to this damaging habit: designing a dedicated bed for your phone.

The Ikea Phone Sleep Collection is essentially an ultra-miniaturized version of an Ikea bed frame, made in the perfect dimensions to cradle your smartphone on a bedside table. Embedded in the bed’s frame is an NFC chip that tracks how long the phone has been tucked in. If the time exceeds seven hours for seven consecutive nights, the user is rewarded with a shopping voucher of around $27. Despite its diminutive size, this five-piece product, like almost all of Ikea’s inventory, comes flat-packed and requires self-assembly.

“From the masters of sleep comes a new revolution in rest: A complete breakthrough in bedtime that will change the world for good,” an ad for the phone bed reads. “It’s the innovation you didn’t know you needed until now, and that you will never not need again.”

Unfortunately for doomscrollers in the U.S., the agency Memac Ogilvy made the the Phone Sleep Collection exclusively for Ikea customers in the United Arab Emirates, where it’s currently available to locals who spend more than $207 on Ikea products. While the phone bed is clearly a marketing ploy, it’s not exactly an outlandish idea within today’s growing market for “hacks” to reduce screentime.