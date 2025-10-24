How Shirley Temple became the flavor of 2025

When Ben Stiller goes out to dinner, he drinks between one and three Shirley Temples.

But a fully-grown adult ordering a classic child’s beverage can elicit funny looks. So, to help cut the stigma, and the sugar, the actor, director, and producer launched his own soda company last month—called Stiller’s Soda—with a grown-up version of a Shirley Temple as one of its three flavors. He simply wanted a version “that he could feel good about drinking himself,” says Stiller’s Soda cofounder Alexander Doman, a serial food and beverage entrepreneur. Stiller’s isn’t the only soda company suddenly flirting with the Shirley Temple. In the past year, soda powerhouses and drink disruptors from 7UP and Gatorade to Spindrift and Bloom Pop have debuted Shirley Temple products. Even frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles got into the game.

The fizzy drink, ordered previously mostly at bars, has been a staple of American childhoods since the 1930s, when Shirley Temple herself was a young star on the big screen. Legend has it that the concoction—grenadine, lemon-lime soda, and a maraschino cherry—was created by West Hollywood bartenders so that Temple could enjoy a drink with her costars. Everyone has their own Shirley Temple memory. Barb Stuckey, chief new product strategy officer at Mattson, a major food and drink developer for retailers and restaurants, remembers family outings to the Flower Drum Chinese restaurant in Baltimore in the ‘80s, ordering chop suey with a Shirley Temple. It made her feel like a grown-up. “She’s having a glass of wine, he’s having a beer, and he’s having this thing with a straw with a little umbrella,” she says. “I want to be part of this, whatever it is.” That feeling has been passed down through generations, though few are still alive who recall the drink’s namesake. “I can’t imagine that more than 5 to 10% of Gen Zs have any clue who Shirley Temple was,” Stuckey says. “She was maybe the youngest-ever child star on the silver screen. She’s now become a maraschino cherry, pretty much.”

All the more eye-opening is that Gen Z is enamored with the drink. This could be due to the generation’s love of nostalgia, its lower alcohol use, and the mocktail’s effervescence on social media. These factors have combined to raise the drink’s profile among young people and made it something you don’t have to graduate out of—leading companies to go all in on stirring up their own batches. “Arc of a new trend”