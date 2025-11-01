Why Silicon Valley’s vision of the future is broken—and how to fix it

Nick Foster is not a fan of how Silicon Valley imagines the future. As a designer and writer who has spent his career at places like Google, Nokia, and Sony, he’s had a front-row seat to the tech world’s relentless obsession with turning science fiction into science fact. The problem, he argues, is that the source material was never meant to be a manual for reality.

“The primary function of science fiction is to explore ideas and to entertain. It shouldn’t be considered a brief,” Foster tells me. He worries when he hears people in meetings say, “We should make the thing from Minority Report.” To him, it’s a lazy shortcut—an idea taken from a cinematic universe built for drama, not for pragmatic, human-centered utility.

“They’re sort of misreading the function of that art form,” he says. “They’re just trying to make something happen because they’re excited by it, not necessarily because it’s better or more pragmatic or more useful.”​

Foster, the author of Could Should Might Don’t: How We Think About the Future, has a more than a few thoughts on what does make for good futurism.