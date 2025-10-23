Nike CEO Elliott Hill on his mission to ‘make epic shit’

Elliott Hill spent his entire career at Nike . But he spent a full year as its CEO before giving his first media interview in the role. In mid-October, the company invited a select group of global journalists to Beaverton, Oregon, to see the latest in Nike innovations.

We tried a slew of ambitious products that will hit the market over the next year plus: mind-altering footwear, exoskeleton sneakers, and a jacket that inflates to keep you warm. And a few of us got to speak with Hill.

Hill is the third Nike CEO I’ve interviewed for Fast Company. He’s not as introspective or soft-spoken as the design leader Mark Parker. He’s not as unapologetic or headstrong as the bean counter John Donahoe. Truth be told, after our brief chat, I’m still wrapping my head around who he is. But something about his manner—quick speech, a lean-forward posture, and a penchant for hitting you in the knee to make a point—that makes it hard to avoid the obvious sports metaphor.

As he discusses reshaping his team and fixing Nike’s culture, Hill sounds a lot like Nike’s head coach.