‘I want it to be a community’: Brian Chesky on Airbnb’s AI and social reinvention

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, still admires Facebook. Not the Facebook of today, but the Facebook circa 2005. When it pretty much just told you someone’s birthday and let you poke ’em.

“It would still be a great product!” exclaims Chesky. “We’re not going to be that company [making it], but there’s still a need for it.”

But while Chesky doesn’t want to build Facebook 2.0, he is laying the groundwork for Airbnb to become something much closer to a social network.

Airbnb’s fall updates launching today are but the first steps in a significant reframe of the experience of using Airbnb—one that is moving it closer to social networking, and another that embeds it far more intimately with AI.