Apple TV+ just dropped the ‘+’—other brands are likely to follow suit

Apple TV+ is dead. Long live Apple TV.

On October 13, in a press release about F1: The Movie, Apple TV+ nonchalantly slipped in a line that from here on out it will be known simply as “Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” The streaming service’s new name is the same as Apple’s connected smart TV device product and app—effectively merging all of the brand’s TV-centric products under one moniker. Anyone who enjoys a bit of time winding down in front of the television knows about the plus sign. It’s come to represent nearly every streaming service out there: Disney+, ESPN+, BET+, Discovery+, even NASA+. Many streamers that don’t have the “Plus” now once did (we’re looking at you, Hulu). And there’s a reason this convention became ubiquitous. When streaming services first became popular in the mid-2010s, broadcast companies were tasked with creating streamer names that helped users understand the value proposition of the service. The “Plus,” after it was adopted by an initial few companies, quickly became a recognizable shorthand for “streamer.” Today, though, consumers are much more familiar with the joys (and, often, frustrations) associated with the many streaming services available to them. In casual conversation, most people aren’t even tacking on the “Plus” in these service’s names—simply saying that a show is available on Disney or Apple TV is enough to get the point across.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

On the brand side, streaming services have become less of a side offering and more of a core product. Now some streamers are grappling with how to adjust their branding to cut out the noise and escape the category’s sea of sameness—and it might just mean that the “Plus” is on its way out. Fast Company asked four branding experts what they think of Apple TV’s new identity. Here’s what they had to say: We’ve seen streamers like HBO Max, Paramount+, and now Apple TV adjust their branding over the past few years. Why do you think these streaming companies are having such a hard time getting it “right”?

“The offerings across these platforms are nearly identical,” says Kennedy Placek, director of partnerships and client services at the creative agency Lexicon Branding. “They each carry powerful parent brands, and with that comes hesitation to dilute the brand. Using the plus sign was a safe move for signaling ‘more’ without undermining the equities of the master brand. The problem is that when everyone is using [a plus sign] and consumers are exposed to [it] in nearly every category, it loses credibility or meaning. It essentially stands for nothing.” Ben Sherwood, creative partner at the agency Design Bridge and Partners, says, “Streaming companies aren’t necessarily ‘getting it wrong,’ but rather navigating an incredibly volatile and saturated market. Branding these services is inherently difficult because their core product—content—is a moving target due to constant mergers, acquisitions, and licensing shifts.” Why might Apple TV have decided to lose the plus sign? Are we likely to see other streamers follow suit?

advertisement

“The plus sign no longer adds value or generates interest. Apple has always been known for its simplicity, and its decision to remove the ‘+’ is a return to that focus,” says Placek. “Apple TV on its own is consistent with other offers like Apple Music, Apple News. Apple has and continues to be a role model for other brands, so I wouldn’t be surprised if others follow suit.” Richard Swain, partner at the global brand agency Further, says, “Apple dropping the ‘plus’ says less to me about streaming and more about the convergence of hardware and software. When they launched the service, they needed to separate it from the physical Apple TV device and the content-aggregation platform. Today audiences understand those distinctions, so Apple can afford to simplify. It’s also a signal that the ‘plus’ era has probably run its course. Dropping it is a show of confidence from Apple.” Sherwood notes, “We absolutely think we’re likely to see other streamers follow suit. As brands mature and seek clearer differentiation in a crowded space, shedding generic suffixes is a natural evolution.”

How much of a role does branding play in a streamer’s success, especially in the current environment of mounting costs and subscription tiers? “It definitely matters, arguably now more than ever,” says Swain. “Amazon has had to work so much harder to earn credibility in streaming because its brand is anchored in convenience and commerce. That association can be hard to shake. Meanwhile, companies like Netflix, and until recently HBO, have built brands that make you feel something before you even press play. The ‘ta-dum’ or the crackle of HBO static aren’t just logos or sounds, they’re Pavlovian cues that set your expectation about what experience you’re about to embark on.” Matt Sia, executive creative director at brand design agency Pearlfisher, says, “I think it would be in the best interest of these brands—especially the big, iconic ones—to draw less attention to what they’re doing and just continue doing good things for their audience. I heard that Apple TV called it a ‘vibrant new identity,’ and I think that was a miss. I don’t think they should have said anything; they could have just dropped [the plus sign]. Sometimes drawing attention to it is almost like, ‘Look at this brand-new identity!’ and it becomes a meme.”

Lexicon Branding’s Placek concludes, “At this stage, branding matters less than the story they tell and the offer that supports their stories. It is all a big sea of sameness. Consumers have a hard time deciphering what they get in each ‘bundle,’ and likely make decisions based on loyalty or simply out of fatigue. To be frank, I don’t think people choose one platform over the other simply because one has a plus sign. Symbols don’t drive choice. Clarity does.”