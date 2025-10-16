The fantastical effort to put ‘fashion’ back in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show

When the lights finally dimmed at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night, the first thing guests saw was a gold light emanating from backstage. Model Jasmine Tookes, nine months pregnant, opened the show in a gold macramé dress with drop pearls and a pearl and crystal wing in the shape of a clamshell.

Art buffs might notice that the shell is a callback to Sandro Boticelli’s renaissance painting “Birth of Venus,” symbolizing sensuality, divine beauty, rebirth, and new beginnings. The cultural reference is a more elevated and considered nod to womanhood than the show’s previous themes, which have included “Santa’s Helpers” or “delicious sweets.”

The look—and the show—certainly marked a new moment for Victoria’s Secret. And that was the intention of CEO Hillary Super, who said so in a note left at each seat. The show “marked a new era of sexy,” she wrote. “Not one defined by a single look or mood, but by something deeper: the feeling of being truly comfortable and confident in your own skin.”

Victoria’s Secret is in dire need of a reset, and its new executive creative director Adam Selman delivered in this first time producing the mega-show. Selman joined Victoria’s Secret in April following three years as chief design officer at Rihanna’s rival lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, as well as running his own self-named label and Adam Selman Sport (ASS). If you can’t tell by his sport label, Selman is not especially self-serious, but he is astute and forward-thinking, and his design and styling sensibilities deftly balance sophistication and fun. (The 2012 VS fashion show look and crystal naked dress he designed for Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA awards are ones for the history books.)