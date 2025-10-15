Robert De Niro and Al Pacino reunite … for a fashion campaign

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are famously close, with a friendship that spans five decades. The actors were first seen together in The Godfather Part II, but their friendship has propelled them to do several other films together, including Heat and The Irishman.

Today, they appear in a different creative project: a campaign for the luxury outerwear label Moncler. The campaign is premised on expanding the definition of warmth. Moncler, which is known for creating warm jackets, also wants to be known for the warmth of feeling between friends and loved ones.

[Photo: Platon for Moncler]

In the imagery for the campaign, De Niro and Pacino are captured in black-and-white by Platon, the renowned portrait photographer who goes by one name. In one image, they’re on a rooftop, looking out at the New York skyline. They also appear in a series of short video clips—also shot in black-and-white—sitting across the table from one another, occasionally touching hands affectionately. In voice-overs, the actors speak with their distinct, gravely voices.

Moncler’s moment

The campaign is part of Moncler’s broader effort to immerse itself in the creative world. In 2018, it launched the Genius project, in which it partners annually with 10 creatives across various disciplines who come up with interesting ideas for new products and runway shows.