Robert De Niro and Al Pacino reunite … for a fashion campaign

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are famously close, with a friendship that spans five decades. The actors were first seen together in The Godfather Part II, but their friendship has propelled them to do several other films together, including Heat and The Irishman.
Today, they appear in a different creative project: a campaign for the luxury outerwear label Moncler. The campaign is premised on expanding the definition of warmth. Moncler, which is known for creating warm jackets, also wants to be known for the warmth of feeling between friends and loved ones.
In the imagery for the campaign, De Niro and Pacino are captured in black-and-white by Platon, the renowned portrait photographer who goes by one name. In one image, they’re on a rooftop, looking out at the New York skyline. They also appear in a series of short video clips—also shot in black-and-white—sitting across the table from one another, occasionally touching hands affectionately. In voice-overs, the actors speak with their distinct, gravely voices.
Moncler’s moment
The campaign is part of Moncler’s broader effort to immerse itself in the creative world. In 2018, it launched the Genius project, in which it partners annually with 10 creatives across various disciplines who come up with interesting ideas for new products and runway shows.
Last year, it featured all of these ideas in an immersive experience called the “City of Genius,” which took place in Shanghai and was attended by 8,000 people. The actor and singer Donald Glover designed an architectural farmhouse inspired by his farm in Ojai, California, along with a collection of clothes perfect for farming.
Edward Enninful, the founder of EE72 magazine and the former editor of British Vogue, designed a multisensory performance art piece that showed a weather station being overrun by a sandstorm, a snowstorm, and a windstorm. It was meant to reflect a future of extreme weather and the clothes that we might wear to survive the elements.
Moncler also partnered with Jony Ive, the iPhone designer, to design a five-piece outerwear collection that offered a futuristic take on a field jacket, parka, and poncho. Ive’s team also designed an entirely new button made from a clasp with magnets to make it easier to secure and separate layers.
Now, Moncler is turning to these beloved actors, now in their 80s, to tell a story about their friendship and creative partnership over the decades. The photography captures their longevity, documenting wrinkles and age spots, while also offering a rare glimpse into their intimacy. It’s a touching portrayal of a softer side of masculinity that contrasts the macho roles the two actors have often portrayed across their careers.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is tonight, October 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.