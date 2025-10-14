Portland’s protests are getting ridiculous. That’s the point

Ordinarily, when a man dons an inflatable frog costume, it makes him look ridiculous.
When a man in an inflatable frog costume gets attacked by agents of the state, however, those agents are the ones who look ridiculous.
None of this seems lost on scores of nonviolent protesters in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago recently.
That’s likely why more of them now appear bent on finding inventive ways to make an absurdist spectacle of the president’s absurd military incursion into U.S. cities—even if it means going full Kermit.
Like a birthday party in Animal Crossing
Portland is the latest Democrat-led city in which Trump has deployed the National Guard, describing the area as “war-ravaged” by “Antifa-led hellfire” protesting raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. (It should be noted that Antifa is not an actual organization, but rather an idea built around being anti-fascist.) Similar to what’s happening in Chicago, a battle in the courts may ultimately thwart Trump’s deployment. In the meantime, citizens have taken matters into their own costumed hands. For instance, a man known as the Portland Frog had been protesting ICE all summer before the recent spotlight on the city helped his particular resistance message go viral.
Something about a bulbous frogman in a jaunty bandana responding to a barrage of ICE agents’ pepper balls with a taunting dance seems to be resonating. It’s inspired not just A-grade memes, but also hearts and minds. As videos of the Portland Frog became near-inescapable on TikTok and X recently, more frogs have been appearing at Portland protests. They’ve also spread across state lines, popping up in Chicago, too. Considering the brisk business those inflatable suits are now doing on Amazon, many more appear set to confuse ICE agents in a city near you.
It’s not just frogs, either. If the wave of videos hitting social media is any indication, the average protest in Portland now resembles a birthday party in Animal Crossing—one with twerking unicorns. (The same could be said for Chicago, apparently.)
Beyond the costumes, protesters have also played the sublimely oafish “Yakety Sax” song from Benny Hill over loudspeakers to drown out Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—a tactic similar to those protesters who followed National Guard troops around D.C. this summer playing the “Imperial March” from Star Wars. And just over the weekend, Portland residents staged a nude bike ride through the city to bouncily protest federal troops.
Some of these efforts seem designed to ensure Portland’s trademark quirkiness punctures the Trump administration’s devilish depiction of the city, but there’s something else going on too. All this humor and absurdity reveals to viewers the asymmetry of what these protesters are up against, while simultaneously defanging some of the threat ICE represents.
It’s not exactly a new strategy, even if the form it’s taking feels fresh.
Send in the clowns
If there’s one thing authoritarian leaders hate, it’s being ridiculed. One need not have witnessed the recent near-cancellation of vocal Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel, which the president publicly relished, to understand as much.
As comedian-turned-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a 2019 interview, “Laughter is a weapon that is fatal to men of marble.”
Artists, activists, and average citizens have been putting that theory to the test for ages. Indeed, laughtivism is a term Serbian political activist Srda Popovic coined as a leader in the Otpor! grassroots resistance movement, which helped topple Slobodan Milosevic in the year 2000.
Otpor! activists were known for stunts like using Lego men and other children’s toys in protest, forcing soldiers to look silly while confiscating them. The group’s best-known provocation, though, involved painting Milosevic’s face on an empty barrel and leaving it out on a bustling street with a stick standing against it, like a carnival game or a piñata. Once passersby proved unable to resist taking whacks at it, authorities eventually had to drag the barrel away—which made for the equivalent of hilarious viral content in newspapers at the time.
It’s not much of a stretch to imagine the Portland Frog combing through Popovic’s 2015 tome, Blueprint for Revolution, and highlighting select passages. Not that Americans don’t have their own history of staging similar stunts to make their leaders look foolish.
In the 1960s, the Youth International Movement, better known as the Yippies, used sensational, goofy maneuvers to ridicule authorities and oppose U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Though somehow left out of Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 film about the group’s leaders, The Trial of the Chicago 7, the Yippies’ most famous stunt involved bringing a 145-pound pig named Pigasus to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago—and nominating it for president. One of the group’s leaders, Jerry Rubin, was in the middle of reciting Pigasus’s acceptance speech when police “arrested” the barnyard animal, which made for some incredible photos.
As Rubin told author Martin Torgoff for his book Can’t Find My Way Home, “[T]he more visual and surreal the stunts we could cook up, the easier it would be to get on the news, and the more weird and whimsical and provocative the theater, the better it would play.”
Of course, for a maximum-strength double dosage of whimsy and provocation, one must send in the clowns—as a loose collective of U.K. antiwar activists did starting in 2003.
Initially formed in response to President George W. Bush’s visit to the U.K. after the U.S. launched the Iraq War, the Clandestine Insurgent Rebel Clown Army (also known as CIRCA, or simply the Clown Army) used strategic clownery to draw attention to the absurdity of the war. The group’s most visible action involved roving clown crews throughout the G8 summit of world leaders in July 2005. Though the Clown Army ultimately had a negligible impact on the war it formed to protest, the images it produced of clowns facing off against soldiers are part of the lineage the current protests in Portland and Chicago are grounded in.
No content for you
Although some observers might argue that the dancing dinosaurs and nude bikers of Portland are taking the threat of ICE agents and National Guard troops in their cities too lightly, that’s kind of the point. The Trump administration is working overtime to stoke fear of peaceful protesters, vilifying them as Antifa supersoldiers, and to create fear around the punishments that come from joining them. Viral clips showing gaggles of gyrating animals in Portland deny the administration both.
Perhaps the defining instance of this form of resistance in the days since the Portland Frog gained traction is the moment Noem “stared down” an “army of Antifa,” according to conservative influencers, and it turned out to be a guy in a chicken suit surrounded by reporters.
No matter how hard these influencers try to describe such encounters in sinister tones, the video clips tell a different story. Perhaps that’s why Noem later accused local officials in Portland of “covering up” the war-ravaged streets she hadn’t encountered.
“They’re not getting the footage they’re looking for. They look ridiculous,” said the Portland Chicken himself in an interview with local outlet Willamette Week.
Though one need not look very hard to find footage depicting ICE agents behaving violently while making aggressive, seemingly indiscriminate arrests, clips supporting Trump’s version of events are harder to come by. In fact, the dissonance between the MAGA depiction and reality has lately inspired contrast videos from Senator Ron Wyden, not to mention The Daily Show.
More than any other administration in history, Trump 2.0 understands the power of spectacle. It’s the reason the DHS sends camera crews along on raids, and why the White House’s social media account often seems like something that oozed out of 4chan.
All year long, official accounts have been trying to wring laughs from the misery of others. The absurdity of costumed protesters, however, suggests the administration might not end up with the last laugh.
