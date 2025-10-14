Portland’s protests are getting ridiculous. That’s the point

Ordinarily, when a man dons an inflatable frog costume, it makes him look ridiculous.

When a man in an inflatable frog costume gets attacked by agents of the state, however, those agents are the ones who look ridiculous. None of this seems lost on scores of nonviolent protesters in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago recently. That’s likely why more of them now appear bent on finding inventive ways to make an absurdist spectacle of the president’s absurd military incursion into U.S. cities—even if it means going full Kermit.

Send in the clowns If there’s one thing authoritarian leaders hate, it’s being ridiculed. One need not have witnessed the recent near-cancellation of vocal Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel, which the president publicly relished, to understand as much. As comedian-turned-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a 2019 interview, “Laughter is a weapon that is fatal to men of marble.” Artists, activists, and average citizens have been putting that theory to the test for ages. Indeed, laughtivism is a term Serbian political activist Srda Popovic coined as a leader in the Otpor! grassroots resistance movement, which helped topple Slobodan Milosevic in the year 2000.

Otpor! activists were known for stunts like using Lego men and other children’s toys in protest, forcing soldiers to look silly while confiscating them. The group’s best-known provocation, though, involved painting Milosevic’s face on an empty barrel and leaving it out on a bustling street with a stick standing against it, like a carnival game or a piñata. Once passersby proved unable to resist taking whacks at it, authorities eventually had to drag the barrel away—which made for the equivalent of hilarious viral content in newspapers at the time. It’s not much of a stretch to imagine the Portland Frog combing through Popovic’s 2015 tome, Blueprint for Revolution, and highlighting select passages. Not that Americans don’t have their own history of staging similar stunts to make their leaders look foolish. In the 1960s, the Youth International Movement, better known as the Yippies, used sensational, goofy maneuvers to ridicule authorities and oppose U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Though somehow left out of Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 film about the group’s leaders, The Trial of the Chicago 7, the Yippies’ most famous stunt involved bringing a 145-pound pig named Pigasus to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago—and nominating it for president. One of the group’s leaders, Jerry Rubin, was in the middle of reciting Pigasus’s acceptance speech when police “arrested” the barnyard animal, which made for some incredible photos.

As Rubin told author Martin Torgoff for his book Can’t Find My Way Home, “[T]he more visual and surreal the stunts we could cook up, the easier it would be to get on the news, and the more weird and whimsical and provocative the theater, the better it would play.” Of course, for a maximum-strength double dosage of whimsy and provocation, one must send in the clowns—as a loose collective of U.K. antiwar activists did starting in 2003. Initially formed in response to President George W. Bush’s visit to the U.K. after the U.S. launched the Iraq War, the Clandestine Insurgent Rebel Clown Army (also known as CIRCA, or simply the Clown Army) used strategic clownery to draw attention to the absurdity of the war. The group’s most visible action involved roving clown crews throughout the G8 summit of world leaders in July 2005. Though the Clown Army ultimately had a negligible impact on the war it formed to protest, the images it produced of clowns facing off against soldiers are part of the lineage the current protests in Portland and Chicago are grounded in.

No content for you Although some observers might argue that the dancing dinosaurs and nude bikers of Portland are taking the threat of ICE agents and National Guard troops in their cities too lightly, that’s kind of the point. The Trump administration is working overtime to stoke fear of peaceful protesters, vilifying them as Antifa supersoldiers, and to create fear around the punishments that come from joining them. Viral clips showing gaggles of gyrating animals in Portland deny the administration both. Perhaps the defining instance of this form of resistance in the days since the Portland Frog gained traction is the moment Noem “stared down” an “army of Antifa,” according to conservative influencers, and it turned out to be a guy in a chicken suit surrounded by reporters. Kristi Noem confronts enemy combatants in the Portland war zone today. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-10-07T23:22:02.096Z No matter how hard these influencers try to describe such encounters in sinister tones, the video clips tell a different story. Perhaps that’s why Noem later accused local officials in Portland of “covering up” the war-ravaged streets she hadn’t encountered.

All year long, official accounts have been trying to wring laughs from the misery of others. The absurdity of costumed protesters, however, suggests the administration might not end up with the last laugh.