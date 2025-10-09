Exclusive: Amazon just opened the warehouse of the future in rural Indiana 

A new kind of warehouse has just popped up, nestled in seven acres of forest in northern Indiana. It’s the latest delivery station for Amazon, one of hundreds of logistics centers around the world that handle the package sorting and van loading for last-mile delivery. But while this delivery center will be doing all that standard work, it’s also acting as a living laboratory to test out what the future of Amazon’s delivery stations—and maybe the future of warehouses writ large—will look like.

The delivery center, known as DII5 and located in the town of Elkhart, has been designed to test and evaluate more than 40 sustainability initiatives that Amazon hopes to apply to future building projects. These efforts range from using low carbon concrete to air-source heat pumps to an underground water reclamation system. One of its most notable elements is that the delivery station has been built primarily out of mass timber.

“We’re looking at this place to be somewhat of a laboratory for learning and understanding how do these different pieces work within each other?” says Daniel Mallory, Amazon’s vice president of global realty.