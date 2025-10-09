Most Innovative Companies Extended Deadline: October 10
Twelve years in the making, the $1.4 billion Hudson’s project by SHoP Architects is billionaire Dan Gilbert’s bet on a brighter future.

Detroit’s new skyscraper signals the city’s back, baby 

[Photos: courtesy Bedrock]

BY Nate Berg

For the first time in nearly half a century, the city of Detroit has a major new addition to its skyline. Hudson’s is a $1.4 billion ground-up downtown development of two buildings covering more than 1.5 million square feet, including residential, office, hotel, retail and event space.

It’s a large-scale argument that for all of the city’s troubles—from its precipitous population decline to its high poverty levels to its rock bottom 2013 municipal bankruptcy—the city has brighter days ahead.

This assertion comes from Bedrock, the real estate arm of billionaire Dan Gilbert, who has almost single handedly breathed life into the city’s downtown core through a decade and a half of strategic building renovations, adaptations, and historic restorations that have brought both jobs and residents back. Today there are nearly 6,000 residents in the core of downtown Detroit, up from about 4,400 in early 2019. The Hudson’s project is by far the most sizable of these efforts.

Nate Berg

