Glen Powell just pulled off his hardest stunt ever: Successfully launching his Smash Kitchen brand in Walmart

Glen Powell has proven that he can hold it down as the star of blockbuster movies, from Twisters to Hit Man. But on October 3, in his hometown of Austin, he was holding down the grill at the parking lot of his local Walmart.

Powell’s grill work was pulling double duty as promotion for his new TV comedy, Chad Powers, and for Smash Kitchen, his clean food brand, which launched at Walmart in April. The brand debuted with a suite of condiments including ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and barbecue sauce that look and taste on par with heritage brands but are made with all-organic ingredients. Priced from $1.97 to $4.97, they’re just pennies more expensive than their legacy competitors.

After just six months on shelves, Smash Kitchen has lived up to its name, contending that its revenue is significantly outpacing that of legacy brands in the category, including Heinz, French’s, and Hellmann’s.

On October 7, Smash Kitchen introduces a line of oils—extra-virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil—all priced from $4.97 to $15.97.