How unthinkable ideas can reshape our cities for the better

Normalizing good urbanism requires culture change, and culture change requires an advocacy long game that makes space for ideas that seem impossible today.

Political scientist Joseph Overton developed a concept in the 1990s that had a major influence on my views on and approach to building support for good urbanism. “The Overton window” refers to the range of ideas that are acceptable or mainstream in public discourse at a given time. The acceptable topics are shaped by public opinion, media coverage, influence of special interest groups, and actions of political leaders. As Joseph Lehman, a colleague of Overton’s, put it: “Public officials cannot enact any policy they please like they’re ordering dessert from a menu. They have to choose from among policies that are politically acceptable at the time.”

Ideas that fall within the Overton window are more likely to be discussed and debated in the public sphere, while those that fall outside of it may be considered too extreme or fringe to be given serious consideration. The window shifts over time as public opinion changes, making new ideas acceptable and mainstreaming previously unacceptable ideas.

Before the Overton window shifted, these opinions were considered outside the range of allowable opinion: The earth isn’t flat, nor is it the center of the universe.

Multiple nationalities will be taught in the same classroom.

A computer will one day fit on your desk.

Tiny germs exist that you can’t see with your eyes.

Human organs and limbs will be replaced.

Art will be created by voice command. Radical departures What I’ve learned from the Overton window concept is that people need radical departures from normal scenario planning exercises. If you want to normalize walk-friendly, bike-friendly infrastructure, then you need to start by visualizing wildly different scenarios. When you eventually compromise, you’ve still made progress. Here’s a list of taboo urbanism ideas that might be worth shifting from fringe to mainstream:

Zoning abolition — If incremental change is the aspirational goal, good luck with legalizing mixed-use neighborhoods. It’s been said that zoning is an unnecessary evil, so lead with a proposal to abolish it altogether. Yes In God’s Backyard (YIGBY) — Churches could provide short-term housing for the homeless or low-income individuals, free from government oversight. The faith-based community doesn’t agree on everything, but they all certainly want to help those in need. 3D-Printed Buildings — Promote the use of emerging technology to create homes and retail centers far cheaper than traditional construction. Grant people greater control over their property. Universal Basic Mobility — It’s like a universal basic income, but for transportation. Several cities have piloted bus and bike subsidies. A radical proposition would be privatized UBM. Off-Grid Living — Decriminalize frontier life. Have you ever heard stories of people trying to disassociate from traditional utility services? Or building something without a permit? Local Farming — I know you’ve seen community gardens, but you haven’t seen people selling their own food, because it’s not allowed. And if you introduce fresh milk, the ATF will raid the operation. Homesteading — Programs that allow individuals to reclaim vacant or blighted properties. This could be a way to turn ordinary homeowners into developers. Asking big “What if” questions doesn’t have to be confrontational, but it will always make some people uncomfortable. It’s worth it. That’s how civilizations advance.

