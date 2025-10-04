A24’s Scott Belsky fuels his creativity ‘with a fresh dose of surprise’ 

When Scott Belsky talks about creativity, he uses words like “output” and “production.” “Creativity is the source, with the problem of mining,” says the founder, author, and early stage investor. “It requires machinery and practice and discipline and whatever else.”

Belsky joined A24 as the head of A24 Labs in early 2025. Before that, he founded Behance, a global portfolio site that he sold to Adobe in late 2012. He had a long run at Adobe, serving as its chief product officer and later chief strategy officer. This month he became the newest member of the Cornell Tech Council, and has written books like The Messy Middle and Making Ideas Happen. Belsky sits at the intersection of ideas and infrastructure, with the keen ability to frame the creative process in a way that’s both practical and magic.

Still, Belsky doesn’t romanticize any of this. “I’m always thinking about the inputs in my life and trying to make sure I don’t get too stagnant and boring,” says Belsky. “All of the things you’re exposed to act as outputs.” Belsky has worked for years building his own “creative system of production” and the nuggets he shares here are a result of the fact that his “system” is equally rooted in two worlds: “I have always straddled one foot in the creative world and one foot in the business world. When I get too businessy it compromises the ingenuity that I can bring to the product and the things I’m trying to create or write. It is a tension to constantly maintain in order to ensure you’re not just basking in the stuff you’ve done before.”