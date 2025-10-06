You can now get home goods by Es Devlin and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Zara prices

For its 50th anniversary, Zara has partnered with 50 designers and creators for a collection you might not expect from a fast-fashion mall brand.

The Spanish fashion retailer unveiled its 50th anniversary collection at Paris Fashion Week with collaborators that include photographer Annie Leibovitz, supermodel Cindy Crawford, stage designer Es Devlin, and musician Robbie Williams. Available worldwide beginning Oct. 6, the collection does include plenty to wear (Leibovitz contributed a photo for a t-shirt), but what stands out most are the non-apparel items. This is about a whole lot more than clothes.

Es Devlin [Photo: Zara]

Devlin, whose build stages for artists like Adele, Beyoncé, and U2, contributed a square-shaped concrete lamp, and Williams a mirror that says “You Can, You Must, And You Will.”

Robbie Williams [Photo: Zara]

Sarah Andelman, a Paris store owner, made a fun book holder that can hang in the closet, and there’s a yellow-and-black dinnerware set from artist Sterling Ruby and a pyramid lamp from French designer Alex de Betak. Many of the pieces are meant to be conversation starters, like a Barbie pink surfboard from Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and a pair of gold-colored ash trays are from Kate Moss.