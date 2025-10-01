Last week, in subway stations and train cars across all five boroughs of New York City, stark black-and-white print ads appeared featuring a variety of servile messages.
“I’ll never leave dirty dishes in the sink,” one read. “I’ll never bail on our dinner plans,” another said. “I’ll binge the entire series with you,” a third promised.
The ads—which rolled out on September 25 in the form of more than 11,000 car cards, 1,000 platform posters, and 130 urban panels—are part of a massive outdoor campaign for Friend, a wearable AI company billed as a portable “companion.” Since the campaign rolled out, it has received overwhelming criticism from local New Yorkers, with many of the ads being defaced with graffiti calling the product “AI trash,” “surveillance capitalism,” and a tool to “profit off of loneliness.”
But, according to Friend’s founder Avi Schiffmann, provoking backlash was the whole point of the campaign. Schiffmann, a 22-year-old tech developer and Harvard dropout, has been working on Friend since April 2023, raising about $7 million in total venture capital to launch the brand. (Friend is open to preorder at a price of $129. Schiffmann says,about 1,000 orders have been shipped out of a total 5,000 sales. Any orders placed today, he added, will likely be received around November.)
The wearable looks a bit like an Apple AirTag on a necklace. Friend is designed to be always-on to hear whatever the wearer says (as well as any other noise they’re near), use AI to process those inputs, and formulate its own responses, which it then sends via text message to the wearer. “The more you talk to it, the more you build up a relationship with it. And that’s really the whole goal of the product,” Schiffmann told Fast Company in July 2024. He added, “I definitely talk to it more than I talk to real people sometimes. It’s probably my most consistent friend.”
Fast Company sat down with Schiffmann to discuss the campaign, how he’s responding to backlash, and what’s next for Friend. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
This campaign cost $1 million. Can you tell me about why you decided to make such a big investment in traditional advertising, especially as an AI-driven company?
