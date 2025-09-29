‘The Onion’ has launched a creative agency, and it’s no joke. (We think)

No one understands this inverse relationship better than the team behind The Onion, which has channeled today’s dystopian political slide into banger headlines (“Trump Spends Entire U.K. Trip Trying To Figure Out Where He Knows Prince Andrew From”). The news site has attracted nearly 54,000 subscribers since its relaunch last year, and is on track to generate $6 million in revenue in 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Which is why it seemed particularly comical when, in May, the satirical news outlet issued a press release announcing a “foray into advertising” in order to “expand its marketplace dominance.” Companies could enlist writers at The Onion for creative projects, because “nothing—not spouses, not children, not fragile elderly parents—matters more . . . than helping brands tell their stories.”

It seemed like a classic Onion spoof of capitalism and corporate jargon. But for once, The Onion was not doing a bit. Or at least we don’t think it was.