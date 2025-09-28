OpenAI’s first major brand campaign wants to win your heart and mind

A young couple is casually hanging out in an apartment. The girl takes a fork full of food off a plate, as the young man asks, “Good?” She nods, furrowing her brow in a way that signals slight surprise that she’s impressed. “Really good.”

As “Fool” by Perfume Genius fades in, the white text of a ChatGPT prompt overlays on the frame: “I need a recipe that says, ‘I like you, but want to play it cool.'”

ChatGPT’s answer? Lemon Garlic Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes.

This is one of a series of new ads in OpenAI’s first major brand campaign for ChatGPT. The spots depict everyday uses of ChatGPT, from finding recipes, to sourcing exercise tips, to road-trip planning. It’s a stark departure from the brand’s only other commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl, and lacked any real emotion.