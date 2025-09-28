OpenAI’s first major brand campaign wants to win your heart and mind

A young couple is casually hanging out in an apartment. The girl takes a fork full of food off a plate, as the young man asks, “Good?” She nods, furrowing her brow in a way that signals slight surprise that she’s impressed. “Really good.”
As “Fool” by Perfume Genius fades in, the white text of a ChatGPT prompt overlays on the frame: “I need a recipe that says, ‘I like you, but want to play it cool.'”
ChatGPT’s answer? Lemon Garlic Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes.
This is one of a series of new ads in OpenAI’s first major brand campaign for ChatGPT. The spots depict everyday uses of ChatGPT, from finding recipes, to sourcing exercise tips, to road-trip planning. It’s a stark departure from the brand’s only other commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl, and lacked any real emotion.
Now, about seven months later, after building up its internal creative team, OpenAI is releasing work that’s capital-A advertising, aiming right at our hearts and minds. And it’s exactly what the company needs at this pivotal moment, as the race to attract users heats up in the AI category.
“It’s important for people to understand that we’re in this true technological revolution, and we don’t all have the same vision for how this will go,” says OpenAI chief marketing officer Kate Rouch.
