The new dressing rooms of this major stadium belong in ‘Architectural Digest’

The Barclays Center is taking its dressing rooms for touring artists to the next level, and they looked to local inspiration to decorate them.

The Brooklyn venue, which hosts concerts and is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and WNBA’s New York Liberty, has upgraded six dressing rooms that now resemble Brooklyn brownstone apartments, complete with moody tones, soft-glow lighting, and high-end fixtures and finishes. [Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] The makeover is part of Barclays Center parent company BSE Global’s $100 million, five-year upgrade of the venue that’s still set to include improvements like a new fan zone and a new premium membership club. Laurie Jacoby, BSE Global’s chief entertainment officer, tells Fast Company the plan for the renovations is “to elevate the guest experience at every level, whether you’re a fan attending a concert or game, or an artist bringing your talent to our stage.” It’s especially important for artists, she says.

[Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] “For touring artists, a dressing room is often their only connection to the city they’re performing in,” Jacoby says. “That’s why we designed our dressing rooms to capture the essence of a Brooklyn brownstone, featuring paneled walls, herringbone floors, warm lighting, and elegant finishes that create a cozy, residential atmosphere—a true home away from home right inside the arena.” [Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] BSE Global designed the dressing rooms in partnership with the Brooklyn Home Company, a real estate development and design firm that typically works on condos, townhomes, and vacation homes. [Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] The team designed each room to pay homage different Brooklyn neighborhoods around the stadium. Park Slope was inspired by diners and wine bars, Brooklyn Heights by red brick, Prospect by the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and Boerum Hill by the oxidization of copper. There’s also a classic brownstone-inspired room for Clinton Hill, and a green room with plants to represent Fort Greene. Construction began following the end of the 2024–25 NBA season, and the dressing rooms can seat up to 56 people.

[Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] BSE Global wants the new Barclays Center to do more than impress rock bands, rappers, DJs, and pop stars. The team also hopes the elevated space will lead to elevated performances. [Photo: Barclays Center/BSE] “Our hope is that these new spaces provide comfort and hospitality for artists spending long hours on the road,” Jacoby says. “We know that when performers feel at home and relaxed, they deliver their best performances—which is ultimately a benefit to both fans and the overall experience.” Among the first artists who’ll use the new dressing rooms are Reneé Rapp, who’s bringing her Bite Me Tour to Brooklyn next month, and Tame Impala, who’s playing four nights there.