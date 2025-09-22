NikeSkims has its first lookbook, and it’s a new take on athleisure

NikeSkims was designed to sweat in. Nike announced Monday that its new brand for women created in partnership with the Kim Kardashian co-founded Skims will launch on September 26, and the brand tapped top professional and college athletes to show it off.

[Photo: Nike]

In a short film called Bodies at Work directed by filmmaker Janicza Bravo, stars like Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Chloe Kim, make cameos alongside Kardashian and athletes from USC and UCLA. With shots showing Williams working out with battle ropes, Kardashian jumping rope, and women lifting weights, it’s clear this is a brand that’s being sold as athleisure that’s meant to be worn at coffee runs and the gym.

[Photos: Nike]

NikeSkims will feature seven collections of activewear, including the mid-level compression Matte collection and the breathable, mesh-inspired knit Airy collection, along with seasonal releases. Williams says it “feels like butter on your skin.” There are leggings, biking shorts, sports bras, and more. NikeSkims says all together, the apparel can be worn 10,000 different ways.

[Photos: Nike]

“Our mission is simple: to redefine the rules of women’s activewear,” Kardashian said in a statement. “No more compromises. We’re combining high-performance innovation with sexy, style-forward design for all women who demand both.”