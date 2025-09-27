The 5 best coats for fall’s tricky transitional weather

It’s that time of year. Fall is around the corner, but it still feels like summer on some days. In an age of global warming, this transitional season is likely to stretch out longer than it did before.

Designers are aware they need to create jackets and coats appropriate for this in-between season. The market is now full of good options beyond the outdoorsy puffer or fleece that will keep you at the right temperature. Many are designed to be good for both work and life, allowing you to look put-together for the office, but also relaxed enough for weekends. We’ve scoured the market for five coats that offer an additional layer, along with some style and polish, that we’ve tested for quality and fit. They’re each designed to keep you warm when temperatures dip as low as 0°F. We sought out pieces that look classic enough to become a closet staple for years to come. [Photo: AYR] The Perfect Trench Coat AYR, The Espionage, $695

Trench coats were made for weather like this, but there are so many on the market that it is hard to choose. Let us help you. This one from AYR hits all the notes. In keeping with the brand’s expertise, it fits beautifully, with thick cotton fabric that falls perfectly and a belt that accentuates your waist. The twill fabric is soft against your body, but it has a water-resistant finish that will be useful in a rain shower. It’s cut like a classic trench coat, with double breasted closure, a storm shield at the back, a gun flap on the front, and epaulettes at the shoulder, so it is not going to go out of style. It’s well worth the investment. [Photo: Sezane] A Jacket With Personality Sezane, Oscar Jacket, $330 If you’re looking for a layer of warmth and coziness that doesn’t look too relaxed, you’ll want Sezane’s Oscar Jacket. It’s made of a blend of wool and mohair so it is incredibly soft to the touch. But it is sure to elevate your outfit and give your look some personality. The jacket is carefully designed with elegant touches, like the contrasting fabric on the cuffs and slightly oversize cut.

[Photo: Artizia] The Most Elegant Wool Coat Artizia, The Portfolio Coat, $350 Bulky layers can sometimes look casual. If you’re looking for a coat that will look sleek and polished, while keeping you warm, you’ll want to look at Aritizia’s Portfolio coat. It’s made of 98% recycled wool sourced from an Italian mill that has a double-faced construction, which makes both sides feel soft ad luxurious. It has a tailored silhouette, thanks to a waterfall collar and a wrap closure that can be styled with or without the belt. It will make you feel refined whether you’re wearing a power suit or jeans underneath. [Photo: Canada Goose] Office-Appropriate Swagger Canada Goose, Jade Bomber, $1,295

If your aesthetic tends toward streetwear, and your office is more casual, Canada Goose’s brand-new bomber style is worth considering. It’s inspired by old-school flight jackets, using a satin material with a glossy finish, and even has details like a pen pocket. It will elevate your everyday denim and T-shirt look, but given Canada Goose’s outerwear, it is also carefully designed to keep you at the right temperature. It contains down fill, along with ribbed cuffs for cold days. But when you feel warm, you can remove the sleeves and carry it using backpack straps. [Photo: Alex Mill] A Vintage-Inspired Find Alex Mill, Chiltern Street Jacket, $325 Alex Mill’s designers based the design of this preppy jacket on a vintage hunting jacket they found in a secondhand shop in Paris. It plays on some on some recent trends, from barn coats to field jackets, and is full of little details that make it functional. It has an elegant, structural cut that makes it look smart for the office, but also looks relaxed enough for the weekend. It is made of a waxed cotton that has the weight and texture of suede. It is fully lined for warmth, and even has lined handwarmer pockets. It’s ideal for fall days when the temperatures dip, but you’re not quite ready for your puffer coat.