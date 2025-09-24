How to find ‘your person’ at the office

Brittany Poulin and Kate Adams each realized that the other was “their work person” when they met at their PR job six years ago on a Zoom call. Both zero in on a simple compliment Adams gave Poulin on a Lilly Pulitzer dress as the moment they knew.

“I was like, ‘Oh,’” Poulin recalls. “Thank you for recognizing that.” Before long, it became apparent that the two shared a bond beyond fashion sense. They had similar backgrounds, common views, former straight-A students, grew up in Catholic households. And most of all, trust in each other.

“We never really had that conversation of, ‘Okay, we’re a team.’ But I will defend her tooth and nail until my dying breath,” Poulin says. “And I know she’ll do the same for me.” Since then, Poulin has traveled from her Orlando homebase to visit Adams in Boston; this past summer, they spent time together at Adams’ wedding at the Jersey shore.

Lots has been written about the red flags to spot in coworkers: self-centered leeches, narcissists, energy vampires, bad bosses. But what about green flags for people you want to be around? How can you find the coworkers who uplift, advocate, help, and defend? These coworkers—these office allies—are more than simple happy hour pals. They’re the anti-narcissistic stalwarts that can anchor you in the workplace, and help transform your entire career.