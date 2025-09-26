Fast company logo
Blame Tesla (and maybe Buick?) but with Mercedes’ latest moves to bring back knobs and buttons, our big-screen nightmare may soon be over.

Touchscreens in cars are finally on their way out. Good riddance

[Source Images: Chesky_W/Getty Images, Henning Witzel/Unsplash]

BY Jesus Diaz

For years, Mercedes-Benz has relied on touchscreens as the command center of its vehicles. Is it too hot? Tap the screen to set the AC temperature. Want to listen to the news? Tap. Defrost the rear window? Tap, tap, tap. While the automaker has retained some physical controls in its cars, its modern user experience is effectively built around the screen.

But that’s about to change.

Magnus Östberg, chief software officer for Mercedes-Benz, recently announced that the company would be centering future car design around physical controls instead of screens. “The data shows us physical buttons are better,” Östberg told Autocar at the Munich motor show. He says Mercedes will begin integrating more physical controls into its digitally focused cabins starting in 2026.

Mercedes’ announcement is part of a bigger industry trend…

Jesus Diaz is a screenwriter and producer whose latest work includes the mini-documentary series Control Z: The Future to Undo, the futurist daily Novaceno, and the book The Secrets of Lego House. More

