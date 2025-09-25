Whiskey missed its summer moment. Can it still win over Gen Z?

Whiskey has always carried weight. Think crystal tumblers, low-lit bars, Don Draper pouring a glass after a big win, or Sinatra crooning with a dram in hand. These rituals and symbols have long defined the category, but in 2025 they may also have held it back. While other “dusty” drinks made surprising comebacks this summer (see Bacardi’s Breezer relaunch, Smirnoff Ice chasing Gen Z, even cask ale enjoying a 50% surge among 18–24-year-old pub-goers), whiskey didn’t seize the moment.

The idea of making whiskey more appealing to younger drinkers isn’t exactly breaking news. But it matters now more than ever, thanks to a new opportunity with this demographic. According to recent IWSR data, 70% of Gen Z now drink alcohol, up from 46% just two years ago. This generation is curious, open to experimentation, and more likely to embrace unexpected drinks than older cohorts. Yet whiskey’s sales have been declining in younger demographics, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. The urgency is clear: if whiskey wants to remain culturally relevant, it has to capture Gen Z’s attention now, before other categories cement themselves as the new “go-to” for younger drinkers. Reinventing rituals without abandoning heritage For whiskey, the challenge isn’t about throwing away tradition. It’s about loosening it up. A single malt aged for 40 years will always command respect, but it can’t be the only story the category tells. If Gen Z is to adopt whiskey, it has to feel approachable, flexible, and fun.

That’s where new rituals come in. Long associated with hushed reverence, whiskey can become a summer staple when presented in lighter, fresher serves. The Whiskey Highball is the clearest example of this shift. A tall glass, sparkling soda, and a hint of citrus: it’s whiskey, but social and sessionable. Suntory’s Toki has built its modern identity almost entirely around this serve, while Dewar’s has positioned the highball as an everyday cocktail in the U.S. These moves show that whiskey doesn’t need to change what it is, it simply needs to change how it shows up. Flavors and RTDs: breaking down barriers Gen Z drinkers often don’t want to start with smoky or peaty intensity. Flavored whiskeys like Jack Daniel’s Apple or Crown Royal Peach prove that approachable entry points can feel fresh rather than gimmicky. RTDs, like Jameson Ginger & Lime or Jack & Cola, add portability and sociability, two qualities whiskey has historically lacked.

And it’s not just big brands making moves. New labels like Strutter, a peanut-butter-and-honey flavored whiskey with streetwise swagger, show how newcomers are breaking category codes. Rebranding whiskey: from heritage to inclusivity Whiskey has always had heritage on its side, but heritage can weigh heavy. The brands finding traction are swapping imagery of leather armchairs and oak panels for lighter, lifestyle-led storytelling. Jameson continues to frame whiskey as sociable and welcoming. Maker’s Mark is leaning into vibrant cocktails like the Whiskey Smash and Whiskey Spritz. The message is clear: whiskey doesn’t need to dictate the vibe; it can flex to fit it.

A unified approach to the future Whiskey has made progress, but it hasn’t yet claimed “drink of the summer” status. Why? Because the category is fragmented. Different brands push different experiments, which dilutes the impact. What’s needed now is a unifying symbol: one iconic serve, one joyful narrative, a category-wide push that says, “Whiskey can be light, inclusive, and fun.” Heritage and lightness aren’t opposites. Together, they can future-proof whiskey for new generations. Opportunity calls Whiskey’s history has always been about time: ageing in barrels, patience, tradition. But in 2025, time is also about urgency. The summer of 2025 showed what happens when whiskey hesitates. Other categories rushed in and grabbed Gen Z’s attention. If whiskey doesn’t evolve quickly, it risks becoming the drink people respect but don’t reach for.

The good news is, Gen Z is drinking more, experimenting more, and seeking brands that are inclusive, playful, and authentic. If whiskey shows up in the right ways—lighter, fresher, more sociable—it can still win them over. As a whiskey lover, I hope to see that happen. Because whiskey has all the ingredients to thrive with Gen Z, it just needs to play with a lighter, more joyful culture. If it does, the drink of summer 2026 might not be a spiked seltzer or a retro alcopop. It might finally be whiskey.