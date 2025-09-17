Apple’s Liquid Glass: The liquid works, but the glass is broken

This week, Apple launched its biggest design update in years: Liquid Glass. It’s a new approach to the software design behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Liquid Glass is making appearances on everything from Apple’s marketing materials to the 24-carat trophy that Tim Cook gifted to Donald Trump. Apple is betting that it’s going to redefine the visual language of its user experience as it enters the AI era. But at least for now, half a dozen UX experts agree that it’s anywhere from mildly disappointing to outright broken, due to an aesthetic-first approach that could leave many users behind.

If prior Apple releases have taught us anything, it’s that it will take anywhere from months to years for Apple to solve Liquid Glass’s core issues, and even then, it could be left wrestling with its own flawed metaphor.

