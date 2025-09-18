Wait! Is Gap cool again? Its collab mastermind reveals his strategy behind the brand’s big comeback

It’s not just you—you really have been seeing a lot more of Gap lately.

Over the last few years, the brand has embarked on a broad business turnaround. It hired Richard Dickson, Mattel’s former CEO who turned Barbie into a phenomenon. Then it brought on Zac Posen as its new creative director. It launched an elevated sub-brand, GapStudio, and it’s bringing back nostalgia-driven styles like low-rise jeans.

But perhaps more effective than any single business decision has been Gap’s unabashed embrace of collaborations. Again and again, Gap’s partnerships have surprised shoppers by tapping into corners of culture and fashion that expand the audience for the classic American brand. There have been collabs with women’s fashion brands Cult Gaia and Dôen (twice), Black design advocacy platform Harlem’s Fashion Row, luggage company Béis, and cool golf-wear brand Malbon.

For people who doubted Gap’s fashion bona fides, these collabs were meant to prove them wrong.