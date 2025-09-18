Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The posh credit card has found loyal new fans by offering exclusive experiences. Its new card, app, and marketing design reflect that ethos . . . literally.

Why Amex just turned its Platinum card into a pocket mirror

[Photo: Courtesy of American Express]

Author's image

BY Mark Wilson

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

We’ve seen black cards. Gold cards. Platinum cards. Pink cards.

Now, Amex is debuting the first credit card that’s a mirror.

The new, limited edition Platinum Mirror Card is a piece of metal polished to a reflective finish. In an increasingly digital world, it’s an industrial design object intended to redefine what a premium credit card means—but owning it also unlocks an exclusive (and ever-so modernist) UX in Amex’s own app.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the global design editor at Fast Company, who covers the entirety of design’s impact on culture and business.. An authority in product design, UX, AI, experience design, retail, food, and branding, he has reported landmark features on companies ranging from Nike and Google to MSCHFCanvaSamsungSnapIDEO, and Target, while profiling design luminaries including Tyler the CreatorJony Ive, and Salehe Bembury More

Explore Topics