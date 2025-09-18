Why Amex just turned its Platinum card into a pocket mirror

We’ve seen black cards. Gold cards. Platinum cards. Pink cards.
Now, Amex is debuting the first credit card that’s a mirror.
The new, limited edition Platinum Mirror Card is a piece of metal polished to a reflective finish. In an increasingly digital world, it’s an industrial design object intended to redefine what a premium credit card means—but owning it also unlocks an exclusive (and ever-so modernist) UX in Amex’s own app.
The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.