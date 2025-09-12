California’s high-speed rail faces a do-or-die moment

In 2019, California Governor Gavin Newsom used his first State of the State address to “level about the high-speed rail.” The Los Angeles-to-San Francisco project “would cost too much and, respectfully, take too long,” he said at the time.

Newsom was taking issue with a plan first laid out in 2008 that promised a 2 hour 40 minute high-speed rail journey between S.F. and L.A., funded by a $10 billion bond. Those travel time requirements, combined with a too-low estimate for the initial funding, had made the full project practically impossible to execute.

So California came up with a solution—sort of. For the past six years, the state has focused its energy and funding on a 170-mile section in the middle of the route connecting the Central Valley cities of Merced and Bakersfield.

Now the newly instated CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Ian Choudri, is imploring Newsom and the state legislature to reverse course once again. Choudri is publicly declaring what has been intuitively obvious to anyone with the vaguest sense of the state’s geography: Merced to Bakersfield is not a great high-speed-rail corridor. A politically and economically viable system needs to connect the state’s major population centers. It needs to make good on what voters were promised in 2008 when the project was introduced.