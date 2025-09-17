How California’s governor trumped Trump’s merch

Is there any way to wear a “Newsom Was Right About Everything!” hat, but ironically? Even if you’re an earnest fan, it’s still meant as a joke.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political action committee Campaign for Democracy recently launched merch that parodies President Donald Trump’s. Dubbed the “Patriot Shop,” the storefront sells unserious items with serious stakes. The shop features apparel like the $32 hats designed in the style of a Trump hat, a $20 “Newsom 2026” mug, and a two-pack of California-flag themed “Don’t Poke the Bear” stickers for $6. Newsom said the store made more than $100,000 in a day, and that’s with leaving money on the table. The “sold out” $100 Bible was never actually for sale (Trump’s, for $60, still is, however, and that seems to be the point), and though Newsom tweeted an image of a “Make America Gavin Again” flag suitable for boat parades, the flag is not actually available on the site. The new merch turns memes into fundraising by taking on the tone and content of Newsom’s GovPressOffice account on X. In mocking Trump’s social media phrasing, sentence structures, and capitalization through imitation, Newsom’s office has used the account to trick Fox News hosts into criticizing Trump’s behavior without realizing it.

[Image: Campaign for Democracy] As the highest profile elected officials in their states, governors are inherently brand ambassadors, and their jobs offer them a unique platform to build a national profile. In the lead up to the 2024 presidential campaign, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis built name ID for himself as governor through culture wars fights like his war on Disney, and selling merch like a Florida gator Gadsden flag that said “Don’t Tread on Florida.” DeSantis’s “Make America Florida” message didn’t help him win, but with a Florida Man in the White House today, it’s not clear campaigning on the Floridization of America was the reason why. Newsom now offers Californication, and with the Election Rigging Response Act, his job as Californian-in-chief has taken on new urgency. The legislation, which passed the California legislature and now heads to voters, will determine whether the state throws out districts drawn by a nonpartisan redistricting commission for new maps more favorable to Democrats through 2030, and it comes after Texas redrew its maps at Trump’s request to favor Republicans. For Newsom, this isn’t just about building a brand as governor, he’s building a bulwark against Trump that Democrats nationwide are noticing. California’s politics are again nationalized, and Newsom is leading the fight. His merch and memes may be a joke, but in taking trolling seriously, Newsom’s found a way to trigger the cons and fundraise off it by holding a mirror up to MAGA.

This story originally appeared on Yello, a Substack about design and politics.