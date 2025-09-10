These 4 electric SUVs are experts’ favorites for sporty performance. Here’s why

SUVs are undoubtedly practical, but they can often be a bore. What if you also want sporty performance from your family-hauler? Surprisingly, your best bet might just be an electric SUV . Thanks in part to the inherent advantages of EV powertrain design, hair-raising acceleration is no longer exclusive to low-slung exotics. Plus, many automakers are now making well-rounded performance SUVs that also provide improved handling, stronger braking and sportier aesthetics. Edmunds’ auto experts have rounded up four of their favorites. The vehicles are listed in ascending order of price, which includes destination fees.

This photo provided by Ford shows the 2025 Mustang Mach-E GT. This electric SUV backs up its Mustang name with 480 horsepower, a sport-tuned suspension, and more. [Photo: courtesy Ford Motor Co. via AP]

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT model packs more than enough performance to do its iconic name justice. The standard GT dishes out 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, while an optional Performance upgrade elevates the latter figure to a hearty 700 lb-ft. In Edmunds’ testing, it helped the Mach-E GT sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.



To ensure that the rest of the vehicle can keep up with the powertrain, Ford has also outfitted the Mach-E GT with a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, high-performance brakes, and sport seats up front, all of which are standard. Its hunkered-down stance also makes the Mach-E GT both look and handle more like a long hatchback rather than a towering SUV. The Mach-E GT’s EPA-estimated 280 miles of range should also be enough for most folks’ needs.



2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starting price: $56,490

This photo provided by Chevrolet shows the 2025 Blazer EV SS. Chevy says the SS version of the Blazer EV can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. [Photo: courtesy General Motors via AP]

2025 Chevy Blazer EV SS

Chevrolet introduced its Blazer EV last year. It’s a sensible pick for an electric SUV. But you’ll be a lot more excited to drive the new high-performance 2025 Blazer EV SS. The Blazer SS flips the script with a huge increase in horsepower, uprated front brakes, and a thoroughly revamped suspension that adds stability and precision to spirited drives.



With up to 615 horsepower available in Wide Open Watts (or WOW) launch control mode, the Blazer EV SS claims the title of the most powerful SS-badged vehicle ever produced by Chevrolet. It isn’t as track-focused as some other performance-tuned electric SUVs, but the SS does win some points back for its comfortable ride and seriously zippy 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. It also offers an impressive EPA-estimated 303 miles of range on a full charge.



2025 Chevy Blazer EV SS starting price: $62,095

This photo provided by Kia shows the 2024 EV6 GT. The GT version of Kia’s electric crossover SUV gets a boost in power for 2025, bringing it to a max of 641 horsepower. [Photo: courtesy Kia America via AP]

2025 Kia EV6 GT

Kia’s high-performance version of its all-electric EV6 is called the GT. The 2025 model is particularly compelling because of several updates. It starts with an increase in power, which is now a maximum output of 641 horsepower. That brings its power level up to par with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N — the EV6 GT’s corporate cousin – and yields an estimated 3.3-second sprint to 60 mph. The 2025 EV6 GT also offers a mode that emulates the sound and shifting experience of a gas-powered engine. A taunt adaptive suspension and bigger brakes add to the EV6 GT’s performance-oriented vibe.



Although it shares much of its mechanical hardware with the Ioniq 5 N, the EV6 GT’s futuristic styling provides more visual drama without significantly compromising occupant comfort. The Kia-estimated 231 miles of range gives it a slight edge over the Hyundai, and the EV6 GT delivers similarly swift fast-charging times.



2025 Kia EV6 GT starting price: $65,295