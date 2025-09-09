The iPhone Air misses the point

Some say there are no new ideas. When it comes to the iPhone Air, maybe they are right.

Announced today, the iPhone Air will debut on September 19 for $999. Its selling point? The iPhone Air is 5.6mm thick. Except for the camera—that part still sticks out.

“Truly amazing” and “unlike anything you experienced before,” according to CEO Tim Cook, the iPhone Air is Apple’s attempt to reignite excitement in the iPhone business, which hit a 6-year low in new activations last year as people decide to stick with their perfectly adequate phones for longer.

On one hand, a thinner iPhone seems to be a page right out of the playbook of Steve Jobs and Jony Ive. “This is classic Apple!” you might think. Thinness was a gimmick during Apple’s golden age, but it was a beloved one. Apple might have advertised thinness as a feature, but it didn’t define the design unto itself. Thinness was but one advancement that enabled it to rethink entire product categories.