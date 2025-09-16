Fast company logo
Wireless is not the new tequila for celebrities looking for a payday, and Beast is definitely not Ryan Reynolds.

Why MrBeast would be making a huge mistake launching his own mobile phone service

BY Jeff Beer

Blame Ryan Reynolds. Or maybe the Trump family. Or, if we must, three beloved sitcom stars from the early-to-mid 2000s.

But the recent news, first reported by Business Insider, that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and his Beast Industries were planning to launch their own wireless service by sometime in 2026, needs someone to blame for this harebrained idea.

Way back in June, I wondered, is mobile the new tequila? Meaning, is wireless service the latest industry where a celebrity can start a company (or invest in one), market it using their face and charisma, and hope for a nine- or ten-figure exit?

The short answer is (or should be) absolutely not.

In this premium piece, you’ll learn:

  • What a MrBeast wireless service would have to overcome to be successful
  • Why wireless brands and celebrity brands really don’t mix
  • The six secrets to Ryan Reynolds success as a marketer that are increasingly hard to replicate
  • How the major wireless carriers could co-opt the trend of famous people selling mobile service

Jeff Beer is a senior staff editor at Fast Company, and has been covering marketing, advertising, and how brands impact culture since 2006. . His coverage varies from in-depth features and interviews, to industry analysis and cultural commentary More

