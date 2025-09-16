Why MrBeast would be making a huge mistake launching his own mobile phone service

Blame Ryan Reynolds. Or maybe the Trump family . Or, if we must, three beloved sitcom stars from the early-to-mid 2000s.

But the recent news, first reported by Business Insider, that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and his Beast Industries were planning to launch their own wireless service by sometime in 2026, needs someone to blame for this harebrained idea.

Way back in June, I wondered, is mobile the new tequila? Meaning, is wireless service the latest industry where a celebrity can start a company (or invest in one), market it using their face and charisma, and hope for a nine- or ten-figure exit?

The short answer is (or should be) absolutely not.