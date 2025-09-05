TikTok is obsessed with this guy who bought an abandoned golf course in Maine

Buying an abandoned golf course and restoring it from scratch sounds like a dream for many golf fans. For one man in Maine, that dream is now reality.

A user who posts under the handle @thefairwayfields on TikTok and YouTube (and who lists his real name only as “Tye”) purchased the abandoned golf course in Chesterville, Maine, earlier this year.

After picking up golf last year, he quickly realized that there wasn’t anywhere to play within 40 minutes. So he decided to build his own course.

@thefairwayfields Not in the best shape but we’ll get there 👍 Fairway Fields ♬ original sound – thefairwayfields

Tye detailed his vision for the abandoned course on his TikTok account, which includes an outdoor simulator bay, a normal driving range, as well as an Airbnb rental, which can be used as a venue for weddings and other events. The purchase also came with a trove of out-of-use equipment and vintage golf clubs he plans to restore. He has since named the project Fairway Fields.