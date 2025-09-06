19 questions with MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen, who is done talking about return to office

You know MillerKnoll as one of the few great American design brands. Or perhaps, a mega brand of design brands including Design Within Reach, Hay, and Muuto. But the furniture manufacturer is still shaking off a difficult few years. Its revenue dropped nearly half a billion dollars as COVID closed offices. And while margins are up since Herman Miller and Knoll joined forces in 2021 , the company is still facing headwinds from global uncertainty around the economy, future of work, and tariffs.

But when I spoke to CEO Andi Owen earlier this week, she was primed with energy—and dare I say, real enthusiasm. Our conversation was pegged to the appointment of MillerKnoll’s new Board Chair—John Hoke, the former chief innovation officer at Nike. But the frank, 45-minute discussion that followed touched upon every aspect of the MillerKnoll business and brand, including a spirited debate about RTO, why Herman Miller and DWR are central to her strategy to make up the $400 million in revenue lost thanks to COVID, and why she won’t try to sell you a new Eames Lounge to replace your old one.

For anyone nervous about running a business in our current climate, Owen’s POV offers a masterclass in staying grounded. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.