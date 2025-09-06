Fast Company Innovation Festival Ticket Giveaway—Enter now!
The president and CEO of the furniture conglomerate shares her growth plan (more retail!), how she got past the ‘permacrisis,’ what Nike’s former innovation head brings to the business, and why she’s hot on data centers.

19 questions with MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen, who is done talking about return to office

MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen

Author's image

BY Mark Wilson

You know MillerKnoll as one of the few great American design brands. Or perhaps, a mega brand of design brands including Design Within Reach, Hay, and Muuto. But the furniture manufacturer is still shaking off a difficult few years. Its revenue dropped nearly half a billion dollars as COVID closed offices. And while margins are up since Herman Miller and Knoll joined forces in 2021, the company is still facing headwinds from global uncertainty around the economy, future of work, and tariffs.

But when I spoke to CEO Andi Owen earlier this week, she was primed with energy—and dare I say, real enthusiasm. Our conversation was pegged to the appointment of MillerKnoll’s new Board Chair—John Hoke, the former chief innovation officer at Nike. But the frank, 45-minute discussion that followed touched upon every aspect of the MillerKnoll business and brand, including a spirited debate about RTO, why Herman Miller and DWR are central to her strategy to make up the $400 million in revenue lost thanks to COVID, and why she won’t try to sell you a new Eames Lounge to replace your old one.  

For anyone nervous about running a business in our current climate, Owen’s POV offers a masterclass in staying grounded. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

