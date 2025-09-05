Why LeBron James is hosting a new show for the employment brand Indeed

No one has ever called LeBron James underrated. But the NBA star wasn’t always on top, particularly outside of basketball. He’s been questioned and critiqued for his pursuits in philanthropy, education, business, and entertainment. That’s part of why he founded the media brand Uninterrupted, with the tagline “More Than an Athlete,” answering critics who told him to shut up and dribble whenever his opinions ventured beyond the court.

That idea of being overlooked is the crux of a new campaign and web series for employment brand Indeed called The Main Thing, set to launch October 1. Created by Uninterrupted, the four-part series features James interviewing skateboarding icon and entrepreneur Tony Hawk, R&B artist Teyana Taylor, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, and fashion designer Melody Ehsani. The focus of the show is how skills forged through lived experience, creativity, and hard work can open doors across industries. Uninterrupted has dropped a new ad, narrated by sportscaster Ernie Johnson Jr., using LeBron’s own work history as a jumping-off point. Maverick Carter, CEO of Uninterrupted and co-CEO of its parent company, Fulwell Entertainment, says that Indeed wanted to create something entertaining that challenges traditional job hiring practices.

“Their focus on championing opportunities for all and their skills-first approach to help people get jobs hit home for us,” Carter says. “We’ve always believed in platforms that unlock access and create space for people who’ve been overlooked.” [Photo: Indeed] Skills to pay the bills Brand content is also a way for Uninterrupted to boost its bottom line. Over the years the company has produced content for major brands such as JPMorgan Chase, Nike, and Google, and commercial work remains a key cog in its business. James’s SpringHill Co., which produces TV shows, films, podcasts, and more, reportedly lost $28 million on sales of $104 million last year, according to Bloomberg News. In February, it completed a merger with Fulwell 73 to create Fulwell Entertainment, with work now spanning branded content and commercials, unscripted content, documentaries, scripted TV and film, and live events.

James Whitmore, Indeed’s chief marketing officer, says the goal is to create content that reflects the brand’s focus on hiring for skills rather than just titles or backgrounds: “We’re telling stories that highlight what people can do, not just what they’ve done, and in doing so reinforce what Indeed has always stood for: helping people get jobs by connecting them with opportunity.” The internet is awash in brand content, but Indeed has made a strategic bet that launching a series with LeBron James just as he begins his 23rd NBA season, combined with a varied guest list boasting their own fan bases, will draw an audience. Carter says the key to making The Main Thing, or any brand content, worth watching is to treat it like any other piece of entertainment. “It’s not about slapping a logo on content,” he says. “It’s about co-creating platforms that drive impact, shift culture, and tell important stories.”