This rain jacket is designed with real Doppler radar patterns

Now here’s a raincoat that won’t be missed in a busy street. Cleverhood, a Rhode Island apparel company, turned weather radar graphics into a colorful pattern for its rain gear, and they used data from real storms to make it.

The brand’s Stormy pattern is based on Doppler radar data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of visually intensified weather patterns linked to climate change, the company says. It’s now available on the brand’s $149 Rover Raincape and $129 Anorak jacket.

“We are very design-oriented and environmentally concerned,” Cleverhood founder Susan Mocarski tells Fast Company. “The beauty of Doppler radars intrigued us.” The pixels of the weather radar patterns are rendered big across the jacket and cape as color blocks, and each item comes with a hood and pockets.

[Photo: Ron Cowie/courtesy Cleverhood]

Cleverhood looked at storms from the past 10 years and most from the Northeast U.S. to make the pattern, and the pattern was designed so no two garments look the same. The brand says it has plans to do a Stormy Trench next, and maybe a tote bag. The company donates 5% of sales to “organizations that help make streets safe and more walkable,” as Mocarski believes getting out and walking or bicycling in your community gives it a beating heart.