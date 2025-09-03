Fast Company Innovation Festival Ticket Giveaway—Enter now!
C-SPAN said it would continue its no-advertising policy on television.

C-SPAN lands a streaming deal with YouTube TV and Hulu

In this image taken from video provided by C-SPAN, the final vote count on President Barack Obama’s economic recovery plan is displayed, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2009, in the Senate in Washington, D.C. [Photo: C-SPAN via AP]

BY Associated Press

C-SPAN said Wednesday that it had reached a deal to have its three channels air on YouTube TV and Hulu’s live television feed, ending a dispute that had led to a revenue squeeze for the public affairs network in the cord-cutting era.

The network said the streaming services would pay the same fee as cable and satellite companies, roughly 87 cents a year per subscriber, and that C-SPAN would continue its no-advertising policy on television.

Congress involved itself in the issue, passing a resolution this spring calling on the services’ parent companies — Alphabet for YouTube and Disney for Hulu — to add C-SPAN to their programming mix. Because congressional sessions and hearings represent a big portion of C-SPAN’s programming, the politicians faced diminished airtime without a deal.

At its peak a decade ago, C-SPAN was seen in some 100 million homes with television. The number of homes paying for TV has since dropped to some 70 million, with roughly 20 million of those consumers now getting television through services like YouTube and Hulu, and they weren’t showing C-SPAN.

C-SPAN said its revenues had dropped from nearly $64 million in 2019 to $45.4 million in 2023.

“We are proud that this agreement will give millions more Americans access to our unfiltered coverage of the nation’s political process,” said Sam Feist, C-SPAN’s CEO.

—David Bauder, AP media writer

