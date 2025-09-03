Luigi Mangione appears on Shein as a model for a gentleman’s shirt

On Tuesday night, if you were browsing Shein’s selection of “pastoral style gentleman shirts for every day,” you might have noticed a familiar face modeling the clothing: a smiling Luigi Mangione.

Mangione, the prime suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is currently in jail at the Brooklyn Federal Prison as he awaits trial. Given his imprisonment, it’s unlikely that Mangione posed for the photo or even knew his likeness was being used.

Shein regularly uses AI to generate models for its site and to power its fast-fashion business by projecting consumer demand, instituting dynamic pricing, and getting consumers’ recommendations to help them navigate the thousands of clothes available on the site.

[Screenshot: Shein]

It’s possible that the unusual choice of model could be chalked up to the actions of a rogue employee or vendor (Mangione has become, to some, a folk hero)—especially as the lighting on the face and awkward positioning of the head on the body suggests photoshopping rather than AI generation.