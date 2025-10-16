She decides what’s on Walmart shelves. Now she’s going upscale

During a recent New York Fashion Week, a wood-paneled boutique popped up in SoHo next to Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta. On the racks were tailored, wide-leg jeans and simple black Henley dresses that signaled understated elegance. But unlike those of neighboring boutiques, the clothes weren’t from a storied European maison de couture. They were some of the newest collections from Scoop and Free Assembly, two brands led by Brandon Maxwell, creative director at the House of Walmart.

The pop-up—which featured items priced between $8 and $75—was part of the Bentonville, Arkansas–based retailer’s strategy to get its products in front of urban shoppers who might not be familiar with its growing array of fashion-forward budget brands. The SoHo stint was just one of the ways chief merchant Latriece Watkins— a 25-year veteran of the company who joined the C-suite in 2023—is positioning Walmart to appeal to a broader spectrum of shoppers. “Our goal is to refresh and elevate all of our fashion brands,” Watkins says. “We’re only 10% of the way there.”