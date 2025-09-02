No one is happier it’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season than Starbucks

For fall fanatics nationwide, the return of Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte was an August highlight. But it’s safe to say that no one was happier than Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol.
In a message sent to employees on September 1, Niccol shared that the coffeehouse’s fall menu launch on August 26 led to its strongest Tuesday sales day ever—momentum that continued through the following days and ultimately notched a record-breaking sales week for the company. In response to Fast Company‘s request, Starbucks declined to share more specific numbers for the week’s sales.
“Every coffeehouse I visited this week was buzzing with energy,” Niccol wrote in the memo. “And I’ve heard fantastic feedback from customers and partners that they see and feel the difference. Your passion is showing up in every cup and every interaction.”
Since exiting his post as the head of Chipotle last August to helm a beleaguered Starbucks, Niccol has been on a mission to turn the coffee chain around. So far, Starbucks’s sales numbers have not entirely demonstrated that the chain is rebounding—but the fall launch might just be the data point Niccol needs to signal that an upward trajectory is finally incoming.
Starbucks says it’s “gaining momentum”
Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” plan is pulling a few different levers at the company. To start, Starbucks is updating its in-store experience to align more closely with its early roots, bringing back more seating and personalized touches like handwritten notes on cups.
It’s also pivoting away from a pandemic-induced focus on mobile ordering in an attempt to reframe the coffee shop as a desirable “third space.” And, recently, the company has begun introducing new menu innovations geared toward younger customers, like a protein cold foam and a TikTok-inspired “secret menu.”
Predictably, none of these moves has been a one-off fix to Starbucks’s broader problems. On July 29, the company reported its sixth consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines (a metric that measures the revenue change of established locations over time). Revenue, however, was up 4%, to $9.6 billion. At the time, Niccol told investors in a video message: “While our financial results don’t yet reflect all the progress we’ve made, the signs are clear—we’re gaining momentum.”
He added in a press release that, based on his experience in turnarounds, the company is ahead of schedule. “In 2026, we’ll unleash a wave of innovation that fuels growth, elevates customer service, and ensures everyone experiences the very best of Starbucks,” Niccol wrote.
Right now, it’s too soon to tell how the fall menu’s early success will impact the company’s fourth-quarter financials. But, given the undeniable fandom that’s emerged around the PSL, it wouldn’t exactly come as a surprise if the fall season helps nudge Niccol’s turnaround plan into high gear.
