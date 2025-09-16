Inside Brian Niccol’s bold Starbucks redesign

You’d think it would smell like coffee. Instead, there’s a faint whiff of livestock in the air.

For the past hour and a half, some 14,000 Starbucks store managers have been streaming into the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, filling the arena. Even though it’s only noon on this June day, the music is pumping and people are dancing under purple lights. Some start a wave, which ripples through the crowd.

In just a few hours, they’ll sample the company’s new 1971 Roast from their seats, in what has to be one of the world’s largest coffee tastings ever staged. But even the scent of those dark-roast beans can’t erase the barnyard aroma from the years of rodeos that have been held in the arena.

This three-day Las Vegas extravaganza, known as the Starbucks Leadership Experience, marks the company’s first such event since 2019, and the excitement is high, particularly since Brian Niccol is about to give his first major address since becoming CEO last September.