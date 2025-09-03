Fast Company Innovation Festival Ticket Giveaway—Enter now!
Instagram is rolling out its first official iPad app.

Instagram is thinking bigger than the iPhone

[Image: Instagram]

Author's image

BY Mark Wilson

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

There are few apps more synonymous with the iPhone than Instagram. It was one of the earliest defining apps on the smartphone, with an ascent made hand-in-hand with Apple’s App Store. Instagram wouldn’t even go to Android for a full two years. 

Which is why, through another lens, it’s absurd that over 15 years, Instagram never launched a dedicated iPad app. Instead, its loyalists have been stuck with a tiny version of the iPhone app running on their iPad screens. That is until today: Instagram is now rolling out its first official iPad app.

The company’s head of design, Brett Westervelt, took me on an exclusive first tour—explaining the company’s evolving strategy to design its way across new platforms.

advertisement

