One entrepreneur’s quest to revitalize a 198-year-old pasta brand

In 1827, in the small Tuscan town of Sansepolcro, Italy, Giulia Buitoni—a mother and home cook—became so well known for her starchy noodles that she decided to launch a pasta business. She didn’t have much money, so she traded her most valuable necklace for a pasta machine.

The trade was well worth it. Buitoni pasta was an instant success in Italy, and within the century, the company was selling its pasta around the world. Giulia’s children went on to build high-tech pasta-making factories that could churn out hundreds of tons of pasta a day. Today, Buitoni is the second-largest fresh pasta brand in the U.S. It’s dozens of products—including four cheese ravioli and Italian sausage tortellini—are sold in grocery stores across the country. But Buitoni is about to embark on a new chapter. Joe Faro [Photo: Tuscan Brands] Joseph Faro, a serial entrepreneur from New Hampshire, purchased the company last year, and is transforming it for the modern American market. Faro believes that the key to Buitoni’s continued success in the U.S. is to focus on returning to the artisanal flavors that first made the product successful, from ultra-fine milled flour to chunky fillings for ravioli to aged Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy.

“Americans are more discerning now than they were in the past,” says Faro. “The way that we can stand out is by focusing on quality.” As a sign of Buitoni’s new era, Faro has given the brand a facelift. The next time you pick up some pasta at the grocery store, you’ll notice that the logo has changed from its previous cursive font to a new bold, all-caps serif font. The aesthetic is more in line with retro art deco posters than with today’s branding trends. But that’s the point. Faro was inspired by version of the Buitoni logo that was used when it landed in New York in 1941 at the Buitoni’s Time Square Spaghetti Bar. [Image: Buitoni] An Italian empire For Faro, acquiring Buitoni was a full circle moment. Faro, much like Guilia Buitoni, is a pasta innovator. In 2006, he sold his first company—Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta—to Buitoni’s parent company, Nestlé.

In the following decades, using the money from that sale, Faro became a prolific entrepreneur, launching a portfolio of Italian restaurants, factories, a hotel, and a retail development. But last year, Buitoni came back on the market. In the midst of the pandemic, Nestlé decided to sell Buitoni to focus on its higher performing brands, like Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s, and sold it to the private equity firm Brynwood Partners. When Faro heard it was for sale, he was intrigued, and decided to acquire it for an undisclosed sum. [Image: Buitoni] Over the past year, Faro and his team of chefs have completely reformulated Buitoni’s products to improve the quality of ingredients, including ultra-fine milled flour and Parmigiano Reggiano imported from Italy. They’ve also shifted their production to Faro’s own factories in Massachusetts and Virginia, which are focused on making artisanal food products, including stone hearth baked bread and sauces. Thanks to more sophisticated machinery, they can now create ravioli fillings that are chunkier, and more like hand-made pasta.

Faro is betting that Buitoni will beat out the competition by focusing on quality and craftsmanship. And so far, the strategy seems to be working: Buitoni became cash positive within four months of the acquisition. Now, the goal is to gain more market share. [Photo: Tuscan Brands] An Accidental Pasta Machine Designer In the late ’80s, Faro was failing out of the University of New Hampshire to the disappointment of his parents, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily several decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to get his degree, he begged his dean to let him switch from the liberal arts college to the business school. And in his senior project, he came up with a business plan to transform a shoe factory into a pasta factory. It was so comprehensive, it came in second place in a business school contest. “My professor saw that this wasn’t just a school project, it was something that could really work,” Faro says. “He spent hundreds of hours with me that summer helping me execute the plan.”

In 1991, with a $950,000 loan from the Small Business Administration, and $50,000 from friends and family, Faro bought a shoe factory in Massachusetts and retrofitted it with pasta-making equipment. He launched Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta with the goal of manufacturing at scale the kind of hand-made pasta that his grandmother would make. There was one big problem. When you make ravioli by hand, you can incorporate chunkier fillings, like pieces of beef or lobster. But, at the time, pasta machines could only pipe soft fillings into the ravioli; meat would need to be mashed to a thick, creamy consistency to be squeezed in. Without the money to design a custom machine, Faro took apart the machines he had to see if he could improve them. Faro borrowed piping bags from a nearby bakery to find one that could squeeze out thicker fillings. He also changed the process of making the ravioli. Rather than squeezing the filling into premade shells, he creating a moving table full of slices of flat pasta, filled them, then put another pasta piece on top before the machine squeezed the edges together. “This is much more like the way you make ravioli by hand,” Faro explains. “It always happens on a flat table. We just automated it.”

This innovation proved to be game-changing. Restaurants lined up to buy the pasta. Specialty shops and groceries stocked their fridges with it. By 2006, Joseph’s Pasta was a $50 million business. And that’s when Buitoni, which was then owned by Nestlé, came knocking with a nine figure offer. They wanted to buy Faro’s company—but more importantly, they wanted access to Faro’s innovative manufacturing process. [Photo: Tuscan Brands] Full Circle Moment Faro sold the company reluctantly. After spending three years at Nestlé helping to run Buitoni and Joseph’s, Faro left altogether. “I admit I was terrible at being at a big corporation,” he says. “I was used to being in charge of every detail of how the pasta came out, and this didn’t work within the corporate structure.” Over the next 17 years, Faro became a serial entrepreneur. He launched Tuscan Kitchen restaurants all over New England, followed by Tuscan Market, a more casual eatery. Then, in 2015, he purchased an old horse racing track in New Hampshire called Rockingham Park and transformed it into a mixed-used development called Tuscan Village, anchored by his restaurants and a hotel.

Now, his portfolio of brands hires more than 3,000 employees and generates more than $315 million in annual revenue. Both of Faro’s sons now have leadership roles at the company. [Photo: Tuscan Brands] In 2020, during the pandemic, when his restaurants were forced to shutter, he poured his energy into a new venture, the Artisan Chef Manufacturing Company, which opened factories in Virginia and Massachusetts. The idea was to manufacture Tuscan Kitchen breads and frozen pizzas and pastas for customers to buy at grocery stores and make at home during lockdown. When Buitoni cameup for sale last year, Faro believed he had the infrastructure not only to manufacture Buitoni pastas, but innovate on the products. [Photo: Buitoni] Creating a Better Pasta Now, much like with Joseph’s, Faro is focused on the nuts and bolts of making high-quality pasta. For one thing, he’s reformulating the pasta with better quality ingredients. It now uses “00” flour, which is an Italian classification of flour that is extremely finely milled, to create a lighter and more delicate dough that has a higher gluten development, which results in chewier dough (what Guilia Buitoni was famous for). It also sources Denominazione di Origine Protetta (DOP) Parmigiano Reggiano which comes from Italian provinces that follow strict traditional methods.

Even though these ingredients cost more, Buitoni is not raising the price. Instead, the company is pouring millions of dollars into automating more of the process, using custom machinery, which reduces the cost of labor. [Photo: Buitoni] Once again, Faro is interested in tweaking the machinery to improve the pasta. His new factory makes shapes of ravioli and tortellini that are more similar to handmade pasta, including the thumbprint texture around the edges to close the pasta. And importantly, the equipment ensures fillings are chunky rather than creamy. As a result, you can taste chunks of diced mushroom, butternut squash, or large sausage crumbles, much like you would in pastas that are hand-made on a kitchen counter. Soon, the factory will have the technology to put a full meatball inside a ravioli, which hasn’t been done before by machine. Faro is also thinking about expanding Buitoni’s product selection, since his factories are already equipped to make other products. He’s contemplating making frozen pizzas, calzones, or other prepared meals under the Buitoni name.

In a sign of how committed Faro is to Buitoni, he recently purchased the Buitoni family villa in the town of Sansepolcro, Italy, where Guilia first launched the company. It was previously owned by Nestlé, which had turned it into a food research center and cooking school. Faro is currently renovating it, and hopes to transform it into a culinary destination for visitors, where they can take cooking lessons and sample the local cuisine. “For much of Buitoni’s history, it was a family business, not part of a larger corporation,” says Faro. “I want to turn it back into a family business.”