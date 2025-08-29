The Milwaukee Public Library is bringing young readers back to the stacks with hilarious TikToks

If you visit your local library’s Instagram page, chances are good that you’ll find book drive announcements, event notices, and calls for volunteers—likely formatted akin to a pamphlet you’d find at the front desk. When residents of Milwaukee check out their library’s social media accounts, it’s a different story.

They’re met with memes, thirst traps, and a multipart cinematic video series parodying the oeuvre of Wes Anderson. For the past three years, Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) has been diverging from the typically staid online presence of most public libraries by going full-send on TikTok trends and video-first content geared toward a younger generation. The library’s accounts look more like the social media-savvy pages of companies like Duolingo or Sour Patch Kids—and it’s working. [Screenshot: Milwaukee Public Library TikTok] MPL’s current Instagram follower count is nearly 240,000—an 1,497.5% increase since it began rolling out quirky videos in 2022. And, since starting on TikTok the same year, the library now has 150,000 followers on that platform.

“People are like, ‘Oh, my favorite show is on,’ or they’re sending popcorn gifs,” she says. “I would say, in general, our viewership is just so kind and so supportive, and they love the library.” @milwaukeepubliclibrary Try one or try them all #AEHolidayCard #LetsGo #IntuitTouchdownDance #LibraryTok #LibraryToks #LibraryTikTok #LibrariesForAll #LibrariesRock #BeautifulLibraries #BlackFriday #BlackFridayDeals #fypシ #fyp ♬ – ‘this is how u get the youth to read’ MPL certainly isn’t the only library that’s dipped its toes into the TikTok universe: Columbus, Ohio’s Columbus Metropolitan Library runs its own Law & Order-inspired series on TikTok, and Australia’s City of Marion Libraries’ page stars Denise, an employee who has become a fan-favorite character. Still, it’s not exactly commonplace to see libraries leaning into internet humor so wholeheartedly. “It’s been our observation that many public institutions do face hurdles when it comes to building a social presence that resonates, whether it’s from risk-averse cultures, siloed teams that make it hard to tell a unified story, or simply not having enough staff to keep up with the pace of digital media,” Howard says. “We’ve been able to break through by trusting our small, creative team to experiment, take smart risks, quickly jump on trends, and develop a clear vision and voice to connect with people who love the library as much as we do.”

MPL’s social media presence shows that there’s plenty of opportunity for public institutions to carve out their own dedicated niches online. For those with the added benefit of baked-in goodwill, like the public library, it’s a move that makes even more sense. The overwhelmingly wholesome comments on MPL’s pages are a case in point: “Considering moving to Milwaukee for the library,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “this is how u get the youth to read.”