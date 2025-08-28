Fast company logo
The e-comm behemoth’s chief design officer Carl Rivera tells ‘Fast Company’ why he acquired the indie design shop Molly and how ‘the most valuable talent in the entire market right now are the designers.’

Shopify just acquired its own ‘Navy SEAL’ design squad. It could set off a talent war for designers

BY Jesus Diaz

“Design is the main differentiator in the age of AI,” Carl Rivera says. For months, Rivera, Shopify’s chief design officer, has been reorienting his team around this idea. And now, with a new acquisition, he’s doubling down on his thesis.

Rivera announced that Shopify just bought Molly, a small Brooklyn design studio known for its inventive work with brands like Apple, Google, and Nike. Shopify declined to share financial details of the deal. With the acquisition, Molly’s seven-person team will become the new Shopify Product Design Studio, Rivera says, reporting directly to him and serving as an in-house “Navy SEAL” squad tasked with reimagining the next era of commerce from the ground up, powered by AI.

Rivera explains that Shopify is buying Molly for the way they solve problems as a unit. He believes the new team will serve as a template for how the rest of the Shopify UX design structure should work, which focuses on centralized, flexible teams.

